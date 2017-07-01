VIJAYAWADA: Unprecedented consumer rush was witnessed at electronics showrooms and shopping malls in the city on Friday as traders announced a whopping 50 per cent discount on electronics products to clear their stocks before the roll out of GST from July 1.

When TNIE visited several electronics showrooms in Eluru Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road, white goods, including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and air-conditioners, ran out of stock within minutes after commencing the pre-GST discount sale.

“I thought of buying an LED television during Sankranti festival season. When I enquired in the market, its price was Rs 23,500 at that time. I bought it for Rs 19,000 today and I am happy,” said S Vanajakshi, a teacher.

LEPL Centro Mall on MG Road offered up to 50 per cent discount on various products. Footwear brands such as Woodland, Bata, Popular and VKC Pride came up with heavy discount offers at their outlets in Gandhi Nagar and Hanumanpet.

“We spend mostly on branded apparel, footwear and cosmetics apart from essential commodities, which we buy every month. With 20 to 80 per cent discount being offered ahead of the roll out of GST on all these products, we could save a lot of money. I bought many goods to use for myself for the coming occasions and gift them to dear ones,” said Shanta Kumari, a homemaker.

Another homemaker P Dhanalakshmi is happy because she managed to make the most of the pre-GST sale bonanza. Lakshmi picked up apparels of big brands and also did some travel shopping at an affordable price. “My husband’s birthday is coming next month. We have planned a vacation. I went shopping and surprisingly spent very less compared to last time,” she said.

Leading electronics showrooms Sonovision and Panavision registered big sales. “We offered up to 30 per cent discount on electronics products. Our pre-GST sale is higher than that of the festive season. The sale went up by 30 per cent this month,” said S Surendra, marketing manager of Sonovision.

"GST is a welcome move for pharma industry as it streamlines several aspects of production and brings uniformity across the sector." Capt VVM Krishna of IMIS Pharmaceuticals



"GST benefits the transport sector immensely. Transportation of goods across the country will be fast, which helps increase trade and commerce activity."

YV Eswara Rao, AP Lorry Owners Association general secretary



"GST will indirectly affect hospitals and the cost of treatment may go up."

Dr P Gangadhara Rao, IMA AP president

"GST will increase the cost of medical equipment and make medical procedures more costly."

Dr KS Krishnamurthy



"GST on cotton yarn and handloom products will hit weavers."

TS Viswanath, Weavers United Front general secretary



"GST on fertilisers and pesticides will only burden the farmer. It is not good for agriculture sector."

MVS Nagi Reddy, farmer leader



"GST on farm equipment will not help the objective of mechanisation of agriculture."

Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, former Agriculture minister



"Bringing textiles and readymade garments under GST purview is nothing short of forcing unemployment." B Swamy, Vastralatha general secretary



"Sale of footwear will be affected due to increase in tax rate in the GST regime."

C Arun, a footwear shop owner



"GST will only put more burden on the end user as far as realty sector is concerned."

A Siva Reddy, president of CREDAI Andhra Pradesh



"GST benefits restaurants in star hotels. Eateries doing Rs 13,000 and above business are at a disadvantage." M Srinivas Babu, AP Hotels Association president