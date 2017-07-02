VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, two lovers committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Peda Avutapalli village of Unguturu mandal in Krishna district on Saturday.

According to eyewitness, the incident took place around 9 am. Government Railway Police (GRP) found their bodies lying on the tracks. The deceased were identified as Penumarthi Vijayalakshmi (19) and Mulangi Sasi Babu (24).

Sasi Babu, the maternal uncle of Vijayalakshmi, was in a relationship with her for a few years now. Vijayalakshmi was staying in Kanchikacherla while Sasi Babu is from Edulagudem village of Agiripalli mandal in Krishna district.

After enquiring from local villagers, Gannavaram police found that Vijayalakshmi was set to marry another person this month.

A case has been registered by Eluru GRP station under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) and their bodies have been sent to Vijayawada GGH for postmortem.