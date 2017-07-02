VIJAYAWADA: Due to the negligence of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in carrying out repair and maintenance works, most of the arterial roads in Nakkal Road area, which houses a majority of the multi-speciality hospitals and clinics, are riddled with potholes.

As potholes remain unattended for months, they are causing nightmare to motorists passing through the locality. Residents of the area have complained, but the VMC officials have failed to act. “The roads in the locality have not been repaired or recarpeted for around five years,” says R Kameswara Rao, a resident. To add to the woes of the residents, stray cattle freely roam in the area, he says.

An open drain poses threat to the commuters at Nakkal road. (P Ravindra Babu | EPS)

Besides, sewage has been overflowing on the inner roads causing much inconvenience to people. It has not only created a stinking environment but has also become a major inconvenience for motorcyclists and pedestrians. Some residents in the colony say that the sunken sewerage lines often remain clogged in several streets. Despite the poor sanitation in the area, the VMC officials have not yet taken measures to improve hygiene.

“Most of the time, Nakkal Road area is congested with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace. With mounds of waste dumped on the road, there is more traffic chaos here as well,” says K Mithilesh, another resident. In spite of the waste being cleared from the drains, residents say that fresh garbage is seen accumulating in them due to indiscriminate dumping. The residents are of the view that focus should also be laid on maintenance, besides desilting of the drains.

The narrow pockets at several intersections and deep open drains in the locality are posing a serious threat to motorists and pedestrians, especially at night. The locality is also poorly lit. Instances of road-users falling into the open drains are on the rise. Motorists who come in from the bylanes are unable to see those coming from the opposite direction.

“Drains should be closed with concrete slabs and footpaths should be properly laid to ensure the safety of pedestrians. Better lighting arrangement should be provided at the intersections and reflectors should be placed along the major road stretch,” says N Purnima, another resident of the locality.

When contacted, the VMC officials said that they were aware of the bad condition of roads in the locality and proposals were made to carry out repairs. Some of the road works have already been approved by the VMC. The works would be taken up soon. Concrete slabs would be placed on all the open drains and sanitary inspector of the locality was asked to look into the matter, the officials said.