VIJAYAWADA: July 1 may be a historic day for India for it adopted the unified tax regime, but for tipplers, the day left a bitter taste. Majority of the bars and liquor shops in the state remained shut as a few retailers have opted for procuring licence for the excise year that began on Saturday.

The dealers say that they can’t make up their mind in the wake of the state government’s proposal to redesignate portions of national and state highways passing through towns as district roads being still on the cards. The government wants to do so as the Supreme Court has ruled that liquor shops on the NHs and sate highways should be removed, with effect from Saturday.

Further, some wine shop owners who have already got the licences are trying to open outlets in residential areas far away from the highways, but there is a stiff opposition from the locals who fear law and order problems.

However, the dealers say that the delay on part of the government in denotifying the roads has led to the situation. “It is a fact that most of the liquor outlets are situated on either NHs or state highways. In many states, highways have been notified as district roads, helping the traders to open liquor shops. Though the AP Cabinet has approved the proposal, it is yet to be implemented,” says AP Wine Shop Dealers’ Association president R Subba Rao.

The government probably hoped that those who would bag the licence would open shops in residential areas, but it is unlikely to happen for obvious reasons. “Unless the dealers are allowed to open shops on highways, they will not go for licence. That is what is happening now,” Subba Rao says.

Further, some traders opine that some provisions in the new liquor policy are against their interests. The licence fee, they say, has been slashed this time which is a welcome move. But, at the same time, the margin on the sale has also been reduced. This is hurting the merchants’ interests. “The licence fee has been reduced to `16 lakh from the `68 lakh earlier. But, the government has reduced the dealers’ commission to 10 per cent when compared to the earlier 27, 25 and 20 per cent on sale of cheap liquor, beer and premium liquor respectively,” Subba Rao points out.

The excise officials admit that the number of applicants this time is far less than the number of shops sanctioned, in the wake of the Supreme Court order. “Supplying liquor stock to the licence holders is likely to be completed by Sunday evening. As regards to licence, it is difficult to say as to when the issue will get resolved,” said an excise official.