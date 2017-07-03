VIJAYAWADA: Around 250 devotees, including women, travelling all the way from Hyderabad offered traditional ‘bonam’ and Pattu Vastralu (silk robes) to goddess Kanakadurga atop Indrakeeladri here on Sunday. Sri Mahankali Bonalu Jathara Utsavalu Ummadi Devalayalu Uregimpu Committee has been offering Telangana traditional ‘Bonam’ to the Goddess Kanakadurga for over a decade.



As part of the tradition, the devotees took out a procession from the Brahmin Street to the temple premises with colourful ‘potharajus’, dancing to the rhythmic drum beats and smearing vermilion and turmeric on their faces. Women devotees thronged the temple carrying traditional bonam on their head prepared with rice, jaggery and curd. “We have been organising this event here for the past decade to promote peace and prosperity among the Telugu speaking people across the country. The festival is conducted in the auspicious ‘Ashada Masam’ to seek the blessings of Goddess Kanakadurga,” said committee chairman K Praveen Kumar.



Speaking on the occasion, temple executive officer A Surya Kumari said that though the two States have been divided, the committee was continuing the tradition for the well-being of the Telugu-speaking people. She lauded the initiative of the committee which was promoting the message of brotherhood.