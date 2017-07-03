VIJAYAWADA: Health and Medical Education Minister Kamineni Srinivas Rao announced the State ranks for NEET UG 2017 at NTR Health University on Sunday. A total of 32,392 candidates from Andhra Pradesh and 27,075 candidates from Telangana region have qualified in NEET.



The counselling schedule would be published on the health university website on Monday. Out of the 11,38,890 candidates who had registered for the examination, 10,90,085 students appeared for the test. Among them, 6,11,539 candidates qualified in the entrance test which was held on May 7.N Manvita from Proddatur, who secured All India rank 14 in NEET 2017, topped in State rankings of Andhra Pradesh which were released on Sunday. P Sai Swetha from Visakhapatnam stood second in the State by securing 36th rank in All India category. B Phanisri Lasya who secured rank 51 in NEET stood at 3rd place in the State, followed by G Manoj Pawan Reddy (4th) and D Vamsi Krishna (5th).



Addressing the gathering, Minister Kamineni Sinivas Rao said that the government will look after each and every aspect of counselling procedure and see that no student gets affected in any manner. “Be it the convenor quota or management quota, everything will be filled based on the NEET ranking. The students need not pay a single rupee in cash. The paymode in all the medical colleges of the State will be made only through Demand Draft (DD). Right from next year we are planning to go for a national pool with an amendment to article 371 D, which is already in proposal state. Our ultimate aim is to help benefit the large number of students from AP,” he added.



As of now, the candidates of particular areas where they belong or have studied for 7 years will be considered as local and will be eligible to get admission in the colleges that are present in their locality. The candidates who wants to join in a college in any other area would have to reserve a seat for himself in the 15 percent quota for non locals. For instance, if a Kadapa boy wants to join a college in Andhra, he has to get admission in the 15 per cent quota reserved for non-locals.



According to the ranks and reservation, 2,927 seats would be filled under convener quota, 730 seats under Management quota and 343 seats would be filled under NRI quota. Candidates who secure admissions in private colleges under convener quota would have to pay the same fee of `10,000, similar to those studying in government colleges.