VIJAYAWADA: How many of you are aware that one needs daily doses of about 3 micrograms of Vitamin B12 or Cobalamin for DNA synthesis, producing red blood cells and normal functioning of the brain, the nervous system and the immune system.

Most people are not too concerned about the wholesomeness of their daily diet. But deficiency in Vitamin B12 should not be taken lightly, say physicians. According to the physicians, Vitmanin B12 is a crucial factor in the body’s metabolic process as it helps the body absorb folic acid. It is very important for the multiplication of red blood cells and the maturation of haemoglobin. B12 deficiency is a slow-developing problem, but the symptoms can be quite troubling and often devastating.



The problem is that these symptoms, which might differ in individuals, are seldom attributed to a nutritional deficiency and hence one might never get tested for B12. Vitamin B12 deficiency is easily treated with supplementation. Pure vegetarians are at risk of B12 deficiency, but taking a multivitamin supplement would solve the issue.



“Vitamin B12 deficiency is common in breast-fed infants who have no access to supplementary nutrients and whose mothers are already B12 deficient. It is estimated that over 70 per cent of adults in India and 80 per cent of pre-school children have some form of B12 deficiency,” says Dr K Veeresh, consultant physician at Lifeline Trimurthy Hospitals. As a result, many suffer from anaemia, fatigue, infertility and neurological illnesses. Growth retardation, mental anomalies, failure to thrive, feeding difficulties, and early infant mortality are other possible problems, he added.



“Traditionally, Vitamin B12 supplements are in the form of injections. However, more recently, high-dose oral supplements are available and they are as effective as the injections. Improvements in dietary habits are also necessary. Treatment should be initiated without waiting for lab tests or even clinical signs like anaemia. The earlier the treatment is started, the better the overall prognosis,” says R Pushpalatha, senior physician.

Symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency in children

Weakness

Fatigue

Lack of appetite

Delay in growth

Irritability

Concentration problems

Memory disorders

Personality changes

Depression

Anaemia

Hyper pigmentation of the skin

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Jaundice

Headache

Causes

The causes of a Vitamin B12 deficiency in children can be divided into 3 categories: reduced intake, malabsorption, and congenital errors in the transport and metabolism of vitamin B12

Reduced intake

Malabsorption

Congenital faults in the transport or metabolism of Vitamin B12

Diagnosis

Blood tests and examination of blood cells under the microscope to assess haemoglobin levels, the size of red blood cells and the level of Vitamin B12 in the blood