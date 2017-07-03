VIJAYAWADA: The recently introduced dynamic pricing of fuel by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has left both consumers and dealers in the State in a quandary. The exercise has made the consumers watchful, while the dealers are worried about their profit margins. However, the dealers have been incurring losses between `40,000 and `4 lakh a day since June 16.

When TNIE interacted with motorists at petrol pumps, they stated that dynamic pricing was welcome as long as the prices are coming down. Consumer activist MV Anjaneyulu said dynamic pricing provided no advantage to consumers as the process of pricing was not transparent. “How can the prices change every day? Oil companies should provide details in this regard,” he said.



“We find it tough answering such doubts as every fuel station is supposed to change the price tag without fail at 6 am everyday,” said A Naveen, a staffer at Chennupati filling station. AP Federation of Petroleum Traders (APFPT) president R Gopala Krishna said that the dynamic pricing is driving many dealers into accumulated inventory losses.

“Petrol sales have not been affected much in the State, but the diesel sales have been. Many bulk users are not filling their fuel tanks to the full. Only 30 per cent of the petrol pumps are automated as against the total of 2,750, where changes in pricing automatically reflects on vending machines. Others have to effect the changes manually, he said.