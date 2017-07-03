VIJAYAWADA: City police on Sunday arrested five persons in connection with the kidnap of diabetician M Venkateswara Rao. Six special teams, including cyber cell, task force, Central Crime Station (CCS) and local police nabbed the kidnapper gang after receiving a complaint from Venkateswara Rao’s son M Rajesh. Disclosing this at a press conference here, In-charge DCP-1 Kranti Rana Tata said that the prime accused K Vidya Sagar (33) earlier worked as a car driver of Venkateswara Rao.

As part of his plan to earn easy money, Vidya Sagar along with his three friends -- M Ranjith Kumar (31), D Naga Dilip alias Deepu (25) and M Banerjee (29) -- and a woman, kidnapped the diabetician and demanded a ransom of `30 lakh from the victim’s family. Explaining the modus operandi of the kidnapper gang, Rana said that the diabetician was lured with the help of a woman, who was working as a personal assistant in a real estate firm. Vidya Sagar promised her a major share in the ransom.

In pursuance of the plan, the diabetician was invited as a chief guest for a fake women’s empowerment programme by the gang on June 28. The woman and Banerjee kidnapped the diabetician and shifted him to a house at Veeravalli village in Krishna district. Later, the gang demanded a ransom from the family of Venkateswara Rao for his safe release, he said. City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang announced rewards for the special teams for nabbing the kidnapper gang.