VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that no force on earth can stop from making Amaravati a global city, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to expedite all the projects planned in the capital city.

In a teleconference with officials on Sunday, he asked them to prepare a comprehensive action plan with legal action to be initiated on people working against the capital city. CRDA officials were asked to ready the legal road map by next high level meeting on capital city.



Naidu made it clear that there is no question of tolerating the vicious forces that are targeting the construction project of the capital city. “They have been trying to derail Amaravati for long. We should not allow such people to succeed,” he told the officials and wondered why those forces are targeting the farmers of the capital city. He made the comments with regard to the anonymous letters sent to the World Bank.



The Chief Minister said that the World Bank clearly states that about 150 farmers participated in their survey while several more had given up their lands for the capital city project, which reflects the faith the farmers have in the government. According to him, some people have filed petitions before National Green Tribunal, Supreme Court and high courts with an aim to derail the capital city project. Such forces should not be allowed to succeed.



Recalling the criticism he faced when he introduced reforms in the power sector way back in 1997 as Chief Minister, he said those critics had claimed that he had mortgaged the state to the World Bank. But today, those reforms have helped the state to become power surplus.



Expressing happiness over prestigious educational institutions such as SRM and VIT preparing to commence classes soon on their Amaravati Campus, he said that such developments effectively silence critics and those with vested interests. He added that he has only one dream- to build a world class capital city for Andhra Pradesh which would make everyone proud. Municipal administration minister P Narayana, and CRDA commissioner Sridhar also participated in the teleconference.