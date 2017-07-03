VIJAYAWADA: The Information and Public Relations Department will organise a photography contest on Neeru Pragathi, which will conclude on July 20. Neeru Pragathi is a programme intended to raise groundwater table across the State. It began on April 20 with the participation of people.



For the photography contest, amateur photographers and photo journalists can send their entries for which first, second and third prizes will be awarded by the government, Information and Public Relations Commissioner S Venkateswar said, in a statement here on Sunday.



The caption for each photograph should be about 20 lines with details of the place, the subjects in the picture and opinions of the beneficiaries of the scheme. The photographs should be sent to the Information and Public Relations Department, Second Floor, RTC Complex, Vijayawada, either by post or by hand. Cash prizes of `20,000, `15,000 and `10,000 will be presented respectively to the top three winners of the contest.

There will be 10 consolation prizes of `1,000 each. Entry forms can be obtained from the Information and Public Relations Department or they can be downloaded from the website www.ipr.ap.nic.in, the Commissioner said.