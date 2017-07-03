A bartender at the Beach Hotel in Kozhikode is serving liquor after the hotel’s bar reopened as per the new liquor policy of state government on Sunday | TP Sooraj

VIJAYAWADA: As only 1,500 of the total 4,600 liquor retail outlets in the state remained open on Sunday, tipplers jostled with each another to grab a bottle, forcing the police enter the scene and maintain order.

This is on account of the Supreme Court guidelines that no bar or wine shop should be located on the national and state highways. There is no way those who want to take licence to operate shops in the residential areas as there is a stiff resistance from the locals already.

“Give the circumstances, if one takes a licence, he would have to open shop only in a graveyard or a field. Even for that, one would need power supply, Internet connection, a new door number and so on. All this takes time. This is the reason why none is coming forward to take licence,” Machilipatnam Excise Superintendent G Manoha told Express.

As the shops remained shut on Saturday, a war like scene unfolded at the few shops that remained opened on Sunday. At Leela Mahal centre in Vijayawada, tipplers, in huge numbers, descended on a wine shop. Serpentine queues were formed in no time and the tipplers nearly came to blows in their bid to grab the bottles first. The police intervened and made them fall in queue.

The situation was more or less similar at all shops elsewhere in the state and the situation is likely to continue for some more days and the dealers hope that the problem will be resolved not before long. Some of the merchants who have procured the licence are finding it difficult to get right premises for opening a shop or a bar.For instance, in Guntur district, of the 352 wine shops, 252 could not be opened as they were in conflict with Supreme Court guidelines for being located either on the national or state highways. Only 31 of the 183 bars have clearances so far and the remaining are in a state of limbo. Those who have licence are unable to find suitable premises.

The Machilipatnam Excise Superintendent said going by the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, they have issued licenses only for six wine shops of the 175 sanctioned under their jurisdiction.

Not even one fresh licence could be issued for the existing 25 bars. The situation is somewhat different in Vijayawada excise zone as licences so far have been issued to around 50 wine shops of the sanctioned 165 and for 70 bars of the total 133. An official of the excise department said that they could allow only 30 per cent of the shops out of the above 4,600 in the state because of the SC guidelines.

4,600 -No of total liquor retail outlets in AP

1,500 -No. of shops remained opened on Sunday

SC verdict

Supreme Court guidelines says no bar or wine shop should be located on the national and state highways

Traders who have procured licence find it hard to get right premises for opening shop or bar

Traders not interested to operate shops in residential areas owing to stiff resistance from locals

Protest march to bar

In Kollam, DCC president Bindu Krishna staged a march to a newly-opened bar. Congress workers also distributed butter milk in front of the bar

During the UDF regime

As many as 712 bars that functioned in hotels below the five-star category were closed as part of the liquor policy of the previous UDF Government to ensure total prohibition in 10 years. The closed bars

were later converted into beer and wine parlours