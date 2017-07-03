VIJAYAWADA: APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy wrote an open letter to YSRC party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday requesting him not to support NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind but support UPA candidate - Meira Kumar, as NDA failed in giving special category status to the state.

In the letter, Raghuveera Reddy said that Jaganmohan Reddy’s unconditional support to NDA with regard to the Presidential Election even before NDA announced its decision had taken people of the state by surprise. They were rather shocked by such a decision, he claimed.

Reddy said that on May 14, he had written a letter to heads of both the ruling party and opposition party to reconsider their decision to extend unconditional support to NDA’s presidential candidate and make ‘special category’ status for the state as a condition for lending support. He again asked them to reconsider their decision.

Raghuveera Reddy explained that BJP on its own lacks sufficient strength in electoral college to have its candidate get elected easily and is dependent on the regional parties. If both TDP and YSRCP withdraw their support to the NDA candidate, there is no chance of Kovind winning the elections. Hence, both the parties should take advantage of the situation and demand special category status for greater good of the people in the state.

The Congress leader said that unconditional support of YSRC to the NDA contradicts its claims of it being secular and tantamounts to insulting minorities, dalits who stood by the party and voted for it. He said a section of voters who supported YSRC are feeling that the party has now lost its right to claim legacy of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, as it has supported the communal forces.