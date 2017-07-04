VIJAYAWADA: The hunt for intermediate textbooks in Government junior colleges and aided colleges of Vijayawada is continuing even a month after the classes have commenced. Students are facing difficulty in coping up with the syllabus without the textbooks. Both the first year and second year intermediate students are busy borrowing books from their seniors. On the other hand, there is no dearth of textbooks in some private colleges as the college managements follow the Telangana State syllabus for groups like MPC and BiPC. The lack of government’s preparedness to ensure that textbooks reach colleges on time rendered the students helpless as their classes commenced on June 1.

As many as 15 government colleges and 21 aided colleges in the district are yet to get textbooks.

According to sources from the Intermediate board, the main reason behind the delay in supply of textbooks is that the State government has given the textbook printing and supply tenders to private companies rather than giving it to Telugu Academy.

The private companies who have taken the responsibility of textbook supply had to prioritise supply free of cost to the government colleges and then move on to the sale of textbooks. However, the companies started their supply of both free and sale of textbooks together, which has created the problem.

Majority of the book shops in the city are also seen selling Telangana textbooks at higher prices as the syllabus mostly remains same in the two States. At least 40,000 textbooks are needed in Krishna district alone for the students of both government and aided colleges.

“I have raised an indent for supply of 1,200 textbooks but received just 200 copies this year. The quality of the books is very bad when compared to that of the Telugu Academy books. Even customers are asking for Telangana textbooks as the AP books are not available in the market,” said G Naresh, an authorised book dealer of in the city.

“My daughter has secured 95% marks in the first year, but she is yet to get her textbooks. With no option left, I borrowed some money from my boss and bought a set of Telangana textbooks. They charged me `1500 for a set of books which worth `500,” said D Venkatadri, parent of an Intermediate student.

Missing books

Textbooks of Botany, Zoology, Chemistry and Mathematics are yet to arrive in the govt colleges

The quality of the textbooks made by private parties this year is very bad compared to that of the Telugu Academy books, complain many

Books in a week: Minister

State HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao instructed the officials of Intermediate board to look after the status of the textbook supply in government and aided colleges across the State. He further said that all the textbooks should reach the students within a week.