VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the officials to complete Purushothapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS) by August 15, come what may. He wanted them to commission at least four pumps initially to fill Yeleru reservoir. “I will review the progress of works on third Monday of this month,” the Chief Minister said.

At a meeting at his office at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday, he also reviewed the progress of Polavaram and several other irrigation projects in the State. The officials briefed him that due to the onset of monsoon and increase in inflows into Godavari, the construction works of Polavaram project were affected to some extent.