VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet on Monday approved the Designated Technology Park Policy 2017-2020, which will supersede the previous DTP scheme introduced as part of the IT Policy 2014-20. The objectives of the new policy are to accelerate industry required infrastructure, encourage IT firms to invest in the State and provide gainful employment.

The salient features of the DTP Policy are to develop the ecosystem that enables long term success by creating ready to move in IT infrastructure, encourage IT office space builders to create larger and world class IT spaces. The government aims to develop 5 million sqft of quality IT office space under the new policy.

The IT space created under the policy is expected to house 50,000 plus high-quality jobs in technology, analytics and core business by March 31, 2020. It would entitle IT space created for the guarantee of rental earnings to the tune of 50 per cent of the pre-agreed rent per sqft on the unoccupied space and up to 70 per cent of the built-up space for a period of 18-36 months, depending on the size of the IT office building.

The estimated budgetary requirement to be provided by the State government during first three financial years for the implementation of the policy is `239 crore. The policy scope is limited to a built-up space requirement for IT industry and does not extend to the electronics industry.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to set up a lift irrigation for Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project in Chittoor district. Continuing the construction of the tunnel from 506 km to 511 km had encountered some technical problems. The scheme will cost `239.31 crore.

The Cabinet approved the proposal to amend the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Act transferring powers of sanctioning layouts and building plans to the municipal commissioner from the municipal council.

In another decision, in poll bound Nandyal Assembly constituency, the Cabinet approved to distribute 49.9 acres of irrigation land to the poor under the urban housing scheme. With regard to layouts in the region under the purview of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), the Cabinet decided to take a final call after the matter was discussed by the Cabinet sub-committee.

