VIJAYAWADA: Secretary of Tourism and Culture Department MK Meena has said Formula 3 racing in AP will be the biggest tourist attraction. Speaking at a review meeting on Monday, he said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Formula 3 racing project is ready and waiting for approval by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The entire project would be completed in two years and the first phase would be executed in 18 months. The project would be taken up under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode with Indian company MarQ One taking the lead. The land for Formula 3 project has been identified at Kothapalli village in Anantapur district and for Amaravati Race Club, the officials are awaiting the Chief Minister’s nod.

For Amaravati Race Club, a race track of 3.3 km is being designed in a way that depicts all the tourist destinations of AP along side the track. Amusement park, resorts, conference rooms, sound and light shows would also be developed in the race club, he said.