VIJAYAWADA: Development activities and introduction of new programmes in public libraries of Andhra Pradesh are likely to take a long time due to the shortage of funds and lack of employees.

Earlier this year, during a State-level committee meeting, officials have decided to give a better shape to public libraries by organising interaction programmes with school students like a day at library, book reading sessions etc. However, all those ideas for changing the dilapidated state of libraries as knowledge hubs have been put on hold.

Currently there are four regional libraries, 13 district libraries, 21 Grade-1 libraries, 94 Grade-2 libraries, 761 Grade-3 branch libraries, 115 village libraries and 1207 book deposit centres in the State. As the function of these libraries are based on the funds collected through the ‘library cess’ imposed on property tax, the libraries lacking funds to develop the infrastructure and start developmental activities of libraries. Post bifurcation of AP, the State government has not yet constituted a book selection committee which plays a vital role in the development of libraries.

The Department of Public Libraries has decided to digitalise books and start a digital library, which can be accessed from anywhere with just a simple registration. But, the digitalisation of books has also been stopped without completing even a single book. In fact, the title pages of a few books were digitalised, but even they got misplaced or lost.



The department set a goal to establish a proper reach-out service to public and develop an integrated, comprehensive and efficient library services across the State. Majority of the district and village libraries do not have good stock of books due to which they remain shut for days together.

Speaking to Express, Director of Public Libraries P Parvati said that there is no change in the developmental activities of the public libraries as there is an acute shortage of funds. “We have been trying to rope in some NGOs, NRIs, corporate companies and some individuals to fund the public libraries. The gap between public and libraries has increased so much so that it is a challenge to connect public with libraries again. Though we have decided to launch various initiatives like book reading sessions and visit the library, the decisions are still in the discussion stage,” she added