VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials of health department to release health bulletins at the district, constituency and mandal levels. During a teleconference with the officials of health department on Monday, he opined that it was due to lack of proper communication about the health situation, the incidents like Chaparai had happened.

Ignorance about health issues among people and lack of proper medical services in time had led to death of 16 people in the village, which is very sad. The officials should ensure that no such incidents recur in future, he said.

Naidu stressed the need for educating tribals in agency areas about health and hygiene. The health department should take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases in agency areas, he said.The Chief Minister called upon people to actively participate in ‘Domala Pai Dandayatra’ to curb mosquito menace in the State.