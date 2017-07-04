VIJAYAWADA: Women from across the State staged demonstrations on Monday, protesting permissions to liquor shops in residential areas. At places, they broke liquor bottles to express their ire against the government for giving such permissions. Their indignation appeared justified as the shops have been opened in front of schools in some places. In Srikrishnadevaraya Nagar in Kadapa, a group of women ransacked a liquor shop located near a school and two temples.

The women first asked the owner to relocate the shop. As the latter did not pay a heed, the women lost their cool and attacked the shop. Police had a tough time in controlling the mob which included girl students too. Only after an assurance that the shop would be relocated soon, the protesters dispersed.

Following the Supreme Court orders that there should not be any liquor shops or bars within the 500-meter radius of national highways and 220 meters of state highways, several retailers relocated their shops to residential localities.

Such a change attracted the ire of the women, who expressed concern over their security pointing out the unruly incidents that happen at the liquor shops. Women, in large numbers, also protested at Prasadampadu, Kannur and Yanamalakuduru, demanding that the liquor shops permitted in their areas be shifted. Several women organisations also joined the protest.

In response to the objections, the Excise Commissioner has promised that the liquor shops in Prasadampadu and Yanamalakuduru would be shifted once they received objections with regard to Kannur. When contacted, excise officials maintained that there were no liquor shops on the national and state highways.

Roads which are not highways will be identified: Cabinet

Vijayawada: The Cabinet on Monday wanted the officials to identify the roads that are neither state nor national highways and notify them so that those who obtain licence for liquor shops and bars could set up their units. It noted the growing resentment among women against the location of liquor shops in residential areas, near temples and schools and decided that their sentiments should be respected. The Cabinet wanted the shops not be located in the midst of houses. It asked officials to issue orders to licence holders not to name the shops and bars after Gods.