ELURU: Kapu leader and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham has said he will undertake ‘Chalo Amaravati Padayatra’ from Kirlampudi on July 26 to pressurise the Telugu Desam government for inclusion of the caste in the list of Backward Classes.

He participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of former MLA Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao at Tadimalla in Nidadavole mandal on Tuesday. Mudragada garlanded the statue of Ranga in the village and paid rich tributes to the Kapu leader.

Speaking to newsmen on the occasion, he flayed the Telugu Desam Party government for its failure to fulfil its election promise of according to BC status to Kapus even three years after coming to power.

The former minister said he decided to undertake ‘Chalo Amaravati Padayatra’ at any cost as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was dilly-dallying on the issue of provision of BC reservation to Kapus. The Chief Minister seems to be not really committed to fulfilment of his election promise, the Kapu leader said.

1,100 coconuts broken at Ganesh temple

Kapu youth and followers of Mudragada offered special prayers at Ganesh temple in Nidadavole town to mark the occasion. They broke 1,100 coconuts at the temple to fulfil their vow that the offering would be made if their leader Mudragada recovered from ill-health after his indefinite hunger strike at Kirlampudi demanding inclusion of the caste in the list of Backward Classes.