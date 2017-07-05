VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a batch of petitions filed by the accused directors of scam-tainted AgriGold seeking clubbing of various FIRs filed against them into one FIR and carry out an investigation.

The bench of Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice S V Bhatt, while rejecting the plea of the accused directors, suggested the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state governments to consider appointing Special Investigating Teams to exclusively investigate the AgriGold cases.

The response to the e-auction of 12 identified properties belonging to AgriGold and five properties of Akshaya Gold companies has been a mixed one. The Special counsel of AP Krishna Prakash submitted details of the auction to the division bench on Tuesday. After going through the auction details, the bench directed the petitioners and the respondents to submit their views on the properties auctioned on July 13, the date of hearing.