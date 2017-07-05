VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of death of 16 persons in Chaparai village in Rampachodavaram agency area of East Godavari district, Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas has decided to tour tribal areas for a week to know the ground reality and take required measures for avoiding recurrence of such tragedies.

The government came under severe criticism for the deaths. Even Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu found negligence on part of the Medical and Health department for failing to avoid the deaths by taking necessary measures. The Chief Minister also reflected over the issue as to how the Medical and Health department officials did not even get the information about the deaths despite having Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) and other medical staff in the agency areas.



Against this backdrop, the Health Minister has decided to spend a week in the tribal hamlets under the limits of all the 7 Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) from June 8. As part of his visit, the minister would enquire about the improvement of health services in the agency areas and also improve the infrastructure in coordination with other departments. After organising a video-conference with the Medical and Health department officials of all the 13 districts and ITDA officials from the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, the Health Minister reviewed the precautionary measures taken for controlling fevers, seasonal diseases and Anthrax in the agency areas.

Stating that there is no need to worry about Anthrax cases in the Araku Agency, he said that the health officials found that consumption of dead animal meat was the cause for Anthrax. They would sensitise tribals about the precautionary measures to avoid falling prey to Anthrax and also warn against consuming meat of dead animals. Srinivas added that the government would also vaccinate cattle in tribal areas by April every year.

Measures Health services and infrastructure to be inspected in the agency areas

Cattle to be vaccinated in tribal areasGovernment to impose ban on sale of meat of dead animals in weekly shandies

Specialist doctors to be appointed in government hospitals in the agency areas