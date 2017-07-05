VIJAYAWADA: NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind has said that the President’s Office is apolitical and his top most priority is the welfare of the people. Interacting with Telegu Desam Party’s MLAs, MPs and MLCs in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Kovind expressed his gratitude to TDP for its support for his candidature. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he first paid tribute to TDP legendary founder N T Rama Rao and described him as the “pride of Telugus”.

“When I came to Hyderabad several years ago, my colleagues used to tell me about N T Rama Rao and how people of Andhra Pradesh see him as Avathara Purusha,” said Kovind. Stating that office of the President is the most revered, he said that several legendary figures including Zakir Husain and Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy had held the post before.

The former Bihar Governor said that the Constitution is supreme and it is like the Geeta, Quran, Ramayan and Bible to the President. He stressed that he would be guided by it in every aspect. Reiterating that the President is also the Supreme Commander of armed forces of the country, he stressed the importance of securing the international borders of the country on a top priority basis.

Kovind further added that when he took over as the Governor of Bihar, he ceased to be party (BJP) president. When he demitted the office, he had not joined any party. “I will continue the same as the President’s Office is above any political party. Welfare of the citizens of the country comes first,” he added.

Stressing the need to fulfill the dream of developing a new India by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th Independence, the Presidential Candidate said that aspirations of youth and modern education needs to be given utmost importance. Kovind expressed his gratitude to the NDA, its allies and non-allies who have supported him. “I am very thankful to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for lending his support even before my candidature was finalised,” added Kovind.

He made a formal appeal to the legislators and parliamentarians present there to support him in the presidential election. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Ram Nath Kovind has support of over 70 percent of the members in electoral college and presidential election is a mere formality. “Personally, I think that there should not be an election, but since the Opposition has fielded a candidate, it has to be conducted,” added the Chief Minister.

Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu talked about Ram Nath Kovind and his impeccable credentials, the selection process involved in finalising the candidate. He was all praise of the TDP for its support and said that perhaps Andhra Pradesh is only State in the country where all the votes will be for Ram Nath Kovind. BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao explained the Presidential election process and urged the members to cast their votes in the first hour itself on July 17.



Jagan reiterates YSRC support to NDA nominee

Leader of the Opposition and YSRC chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reiterated his party’s support to Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election slated for July 17. When Ram Nath Kovind met Jagan and his party MLAs, MPs in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the YSRC chief said victory of Ram Nath Kovind is a foregone conclusion. “We believe that election to the highest posts of President and Speaker should be unanimous,” he said. According to him, there is no room for any political ideology to come in the way as this election is being held to the highest constitutional position in the country.

Kovind thanked the YSRC chief for extending support to him.