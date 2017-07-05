VIJAYAWADA: The three-day annual Shakambari Devi festival will be celebrated on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri from July 7 to 9.

During this festival, Goddess Kanaka Durga takes the form of Mother Shakambari and the presiding deity is decorated with vegetables and fruits and worshiped as Shakambari Devi.

Temple head priest Vishnubhotla Siva Prasad Sharma said that the festival in Ashada month is celebrated to propitiate the Goddess for abundant rain, good harvest and bumper yield of vegetables. The festival is held from Ashadha Shukla Paksha Trayodasi to Purnima. The devasthanam would perform special poojas and rituals. On the occasion, the main premises of the temple as well as sanctum sanctorum would be decorated with vegetables and fruits.



“Elaborate arrangements are being made for the three-day celebrations to avoid any inconvenience for the visiting devotees. About 2 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the three-day festival,” said temple Executive Officer A Surya Kumari on Tuesday.

She further said the temple would be opened at 3 am and closed at 10 pm during the festival.