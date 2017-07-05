VIJAYAWADA: About two months after the Centre implemented the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act, the State government framed the guidelines for implementing the Act in state-level on Tuesday. However, it is yet to set up state-level real estate regulatory authority.

Aimed at safeguarding the interests of the consumers, the Centre brought the RERA Act into effect from May 1. But the State government woke up only after two months to frame guidelines and is yet to set up the RERA regulatory authority to monitor the implementation of the Act in State-level.

After designating the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) principal secretary as the regulatory authority to manage RERA until a regular authority is established, the government set up RERA office on the 4th floor of RTC House.

It is expected to take more time for enforcing the RERA Act in the state as despite making a temporary arrangement for receiving applications from builders, the state government is yet to appoint a regulatory authority to monitor the implementation of the Act.As per the statement issued by the RERA Chairman, the developers or promoters should not advertise sales without getting registration.

After getting applications from developers for registration, the officials would inspect the projects and sanction registration certificates within 30 days of getting an application. A special website of RERA is under progress for letting developers and promoters register their projects by uploading applications of their real estate projects online.The projects that have already started or are under various stages of development and are yet to receive a completion or occupation certificate should also register within 90 days from May 1, 2017.

As per the RERA Act, real estate agents should also register with the authority with a fee of `5,000. Those taking up the projects in an area of about 500 square metres and constructing about 8 apartments in all phases should also apply for registration under RERA.

Speaking to Express, an official said that they have created a website and a software with regard to RERA.

Admitting that the process of forming a new body for monitoring the RERA Act will take time, the official said that the selection committee comprising High Court Judge, Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary and the law secretary would finalise the regulatory committee.

