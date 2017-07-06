VIJAYAWADA: Though Krishna district is developing fast on all fronts, people in rural areas are still in the habit of open defecation, said Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gadde Anuradha.Participating in Swachh Krishna workshop held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on Wednesday, Anuradha urged the officials concerned to create an awareness among rural people about the use of toilets to check open defecation.

“As many as 627 villages in the district are declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) by the Ministry of Urban Development by June. Emphasis has been laid on making the remaining 297 villages ODF at the earliest,” she said.

District Collector B Lakshmikantham underlined the need for greater participation of people in Swachh Bharat campaign and make the entire Krishna district as ODF. As part of a plan to earn income from the solid waste generated by the households, an official team was sent to Burugupudi village in East Godavari district where farmers are adopting a novel method of recycling waste. After studying the solid waste recycling method, it would be replicated in Krishna district, he said. Joint Collector Gandham Chandrudu made a PowerPoint presentation on the ill effects of open defecation in the rural areas.