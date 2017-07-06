VIJAYAWADA: The regime of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) seems to have become a headache for cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh in future. Despite the State government welcoming the uniform taxation policy adopted by the Centre, it is expected that the State might lose more revenue than the expected loss of Rs 2,920 crore.

With the Centre leaving taxation on petroleum products and liquor to state governments, the AP government, which generates revenue of around `19,000 crore out of `34,000 crore income through commercial taxes got a breather.As there is also a provision to get revenue loss towards compensation from the Centre, the state government is heaving a sigh of relief. But, this may not continue for a long time as all the commodities would fall under the ambit of GST. In case the State fails to get alternative sources of income, it may face hardships once the Centre brings liquor and petrol also under the ambit of GST.

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said, “The GST Council, with an intention to ensure revenue neutrality, exempted taxation on some of the products to State governments. If there is no such provision, without doubt, if the government collapses, we will not be in a position to pay even wages to employees.” Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Yanamala said that despite facing pains in the initial stage, implementation of GST will ensure gains in the long run.

Condemning the demand made by a few political parties and industries to postpone implementation of GST, Yanamala said that GST was brought into force after holding consultations for 14 years. He added that even though some of the GST Council members sought for the postponement of GST for a month or two, the Centre preferred to go as per the schedule as a lot of exercise had been taken up for the implementation of GST.

Stating that there is no need for confusion or fears over GST, the finance minister said that the GST Bill was passed unopposed in the Parliament and the GST Council, having representation from all the state governments and Union Territories, held discussions for 18 times before implementing the GST. “Of course, there might be some teething problems. There is still a provision to rectify the problems by taking the concerns to the notice of the GST Council, which will meet once in a month to review the implementation and make changes,” he said.