VIJAYAWADA: Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy said that the government has decided to enhance the loan limit from `15 lakh to `20 lakh for SC and STs to purchase taxis under the self-employment scheme. He directed officials to provide all concessions to SC and STs to make them self-reliant.

During a meeting with the officials at the IGC in Velagapudi on Wednesday, the minister enquired about the progress of various works being taken up in the industries department. He also went through the decisions taken during International MSME Day and in the APIIC meetings.Industries department secretary Salmon Arokiaraj, Commissioner Siddharth Jain, APIIC MD Babu A and other officials were present.

Pending dues for sick ferro alloy units to be cleared

The cabinet sub-committee approved to pay pending dues to a tune of `67 crore towards incentives for the sick ferro alloy companies in the State. The committee met in the IGC on Wednesday to discuss sick ferro alloys and co-operative sugar factories. As the government is in the practice of extending support to ferro alloy companies for the past 15 years, the cabinet sub-committee has decided to continue the trend and pay `67 crore dues.