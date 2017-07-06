VIJAYAWADA: APCRDA on Wednesday took strong exception to the comments of Raman Magsaysay awardee Rajendra Singh, who is popular as Waterman of India.



The CRDA said Singh made the comments on construction of capital Amaravati without proper knowledge. The issues raised by Singh were clarified in different fora and his comments were also subjudice, given the fact that case is still pending with NGT. Some of his statements were highly objectionable and unwarranted. The capital had already received statutory environmental clearance from MoEF, it said.