VIJAYAWADA: Now, people from various walks of life interested in learning French or Arabic language can do so in Vijayawada with SRR and CVR Government (Autonomous) College introducing the new certificate courses. It is for the first time that such language courses are introduced in the capital region.

The two courses will be of six months duration. After successful completion the course, a certificate will be issued. French language course will have 60 hours of teaching classes, which are held twice a week. The Arabic course will have 150 hours of teaching and classes are held thrice a week.



“We have decided to start the foreign language courses, considering the future needs of the region. Vijayawada, which is a commercial hub of the State, is sure to transform into an international business hub in the coming days,” said SRR and CVR College principal Velaga Joshi. Amaravati, the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh, is getting international attention. With several multinational companies showing interest to invest or do business in AP, the demand for people with foreign language skills is likely to increase steadily.



“We want to provide the foreign language skills to the youth in the capital region to enable them to get better placements. Initially, we are introducing French and Arabic as there are sufficient number of teaching faculty,” Joshi said. The Arabic language course will provide an added advantage to those going to Arab countries for work or business. The college is also contemplating introducing German, Russian and Chinese language courses in the coming months.



“To ensure quality teaching, we are entering into agreements with different organisations. For example with regard to French language teaching, we have an agreement with Alliance Français of Hyderabad. Study material, teaching assistance and examination patterns will be taken from it,” said K Lakshmi Chamundeswari Devi, Head of Department of English, who is the in-charge of foreign language courses.

The two foreign language courses will commence before the end of this month. The classes will be held from 4 to 6 pm. A concession in the course fee will be offered to the students of SRR and CVR Government College, she added.

