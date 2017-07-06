VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu has cautioned against certain sections spreading rumours on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issue for creating panic among the people. Speaking to mediapersons at Swarna Bharat Trust in Atukur, near Vijayawada on Wednesday, he asked traders and trade organisations to refrain from staging agitations and instead represent their grievances to GST Council. “The Council is open to address the problems of different sections of the industry,” said Naidu.

He said that the GST was not an individual decision, but was made taking every State into confidence. “It is not the decision of the Centre, but the GST council which consists of Finance Ministers of all the States,” he clarified.

He said that after considering the representations from the farming community and the respective State governments on their behalf, GST was reduced to five per cent on fertilizers and tractor spare parts were kept in the 18 per cent bracket just before the day GST rolled out.

Under GST, 80 per cent of the goods have been kept in the lower tax bracket (18 per cent) to benefit of the poor. He stressed that prices of several commodities are decreasing following the implementation of GST. He clarified invoices can be generated manually and can be uploaded once a month from computers in the business establishments or from internet centres.