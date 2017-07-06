VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the move to set up a liquor shop in a residential area, activists of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) staged a protest at Bhanu Nagar in the city on Wednesday.

Many women of the locality, along with their children, also participated in the protest against setting up of the liquor shop. The women activists raised slogans against the new excise policy of the State government. They threatened to launch an agitation if the move to set up liquor shop in the locality was not withdrawn.

Speaking at the protest, AIDWA city secretary K Sridevi alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who promised regular supply of drinking water is now making liquor available everywhere in the State.

“How can women and children in the area use the BRTS road after setting up of the liquor shop? Who is responsible if drunkards misbehave with women here?” the AIDWA leader questioned. She also made it clear that they would not allow liquor shop in the area and would vandalise it, if it was opened. P Durgamba of NFIW and other leaders also took part in the protest.