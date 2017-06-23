VIJAYAWADA: A young man was brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and his body was found near Kankipadu Village in the city suburbs in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Kankipadu police, the deceased youth was identified as Shaik Rafi (28), a resident of Mangalagiri, who runs a small hotel in the town.

“During preliminary investigation, we came to know that Rafi reportedly came to Kankipadu late Wednesday night to meet one girl with whom he has been chatting over Facebook for a month,” they said.

“We came to know that Rafi had financial problems with two persons in the same town and it developed into an enmity between the two parties. In this regard, the rivals of Rafi might have created a fake Facebook profile and messaged Rafi to come to a ladies college to execute the murder plan,” said in-charge DCP Kranti Rana Tata.

“The deceased has knife scars on his body. A case has been registered and investigation will be done based on the call data of Rafi,” he added.