VIJAYAWADA: A day after five persons belonging to Andhra Pradesh were detained on charges of smearing mercury on the newly-installed gold-covered flag mast at Sabarimala, and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan suggested the possibility of attempted sabotage, the parents of the five have approached officials of the state government requesting their intervention as “they were only adhering to the tradition of smearing mercury along with gold, silver and sacred cereals on ground where new temple masts are installed”.

The arrested -- Dandamudi Naga Lakshman Chowdary, Dandamudi Venkata Rao, Satyanarayana Reddy, G Sudhakar Reddy and Umamaheswara Reddy -- are residents of Gandigunta and Chinna Ogirala near Vijayawada.



Their parents, who came to know of the arrests only on Monday morning through the media, frantically approached the who’s who of the state to bring them back. Chowdary’s parents met Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad requesting that the State government step up and save the “wrongly held”.

“They did not commit any crime intentionally. I brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Krishna district collector B Lakshmikantham has spoken to Kerala DGP N Shanker Reddy over phone to sort out the matter,” Bode Prasad said.



“It’s part of our tradition to smear ‘panchaloha’ during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the temple flag, but the five ignorantly smeared the new gold-covered flag mast with the mixture. Travancore Devaswom Board officials should forgive them considering that theirs was a genuine mistake,” said D Vamsi Krishna, Lakshman Chowdary’s brother.



The state has directed a team of police officials from Vijayawada to visit Pampa to coordinate with the Kerala police.