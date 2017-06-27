Muslims offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at MG road in Vijayawada on Monday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday by offering special prayers at mosques. The celebration marked the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan where they are obligated to fast from dawn to dusk.

The celebration was not confined to the rich as the prime aim of the festival itself was to stress the importance of sharing the riches with the poor and needy. Special prayers were offered to mark the celebrations near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC), Jannatul Baqi grounds at Ramalingeswara Nagar, city’s oldest Jamia, Minar, Bilal, Lababin, Masjid-E-Bilal.

“We should include all in the festivities. The fasting during the month of Ramadan is a training period to discipline ourselves. We should not hurt others by our actions or words,” said priest J Akbar Basha.

The Jannatul Baqi Idgah committee members organised special gathering for Namaz near Yanamalakuduru for the convenience of as many as 10,000 Muslims.

Few mosques in the city like Masjid e Quba at Gymkhana grounds, Gandhi High school road, Singh Nagar Idgah and Chittinagar Idgah organised special mass prayers and feasts to mark the celebrations of Ramadan.