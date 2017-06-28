VIJAYAWADA: The swearing-in ceremony of the newly-constituted Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMS) Trust Board will be held on Friday. A 16-member committee appointed by the State Government for a tenure of two years will administer the oath of office at a program scheduled to be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the presence of temple executive officer A Surya Kumari. However, the election for the chairman post will be conducted on July 3 after issuing a notification on Friday.

Specualtion is rife that TDP and BJP who are allies will share the post of chairman for a year each. But, senior leaders from both parties said that they would let the elections decide the most efficient person for the temple chairman post.