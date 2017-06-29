Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth the winner of Indonesian and Australian Open Super Series 2017 poses with coach Gopi Chand in Hyderabad Tuesday. | PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced cash prize of ` 50 lakhs to ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for achieving men’s singles titles at the Indonesian Open Super Series Premier tournament and Australian Open.

At a program held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister and other ministers gave a grand welcome to the ace shuttler and his coach Dronacharya awardee Pullela Gopichand.



Naidu felicitated the duo and announced a 1000 square foot yard house site along with a group-1 job in the state, while Gopichand was given Rs15 lakh. The ace shuttler presented a badminton racket to CM on the occasion. Naidu also tried his hand at the game with the Australian Open winner on a grand stage erected for the felicitation program.

Naidu underlined the need of producing champions in all kinds of sports. Badminton is no less than cricket and other games. Awards and felicitations help gain confidence to achieve more medals in international events, he said.

Naidu assured necessary financial support would be given to Srikanth for getting trained under foreign coaches. A sports university will also be developed in Amaravati for encouraging budding sports players, while regional coaching centers will come up in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, he added.