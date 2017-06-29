VIJAYAWADA: The much touted Namma toilets installed by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) remained useless as the officials are yet to call for tenders for maintenance of the toilets. With this, majority of the people continue to urinate in open places against the spirit of Swachh Bharat campaign.



When TNIE inspected several Namma toilets installed in the city on Wednesday, majority of them have remained inaccessible to the public as they were locked. This is despite the fact that they were located in major junctions like Beasant Road, Kaleswara Rao Market, Governorpet, Pandit Nehru Bus Station and Benz Circle areas.



For instance, a Namma toilet installed on Samba Murthy Road has been locked for the last two months causing inconvenience to the public. The toilet which is located on the banks of Ryves canal was of great help to the public visiting the automobile stores and cinema halls located on the road.



“Both the toilets have been locked from the time they were installed which is around two months ago. Men and children urinate around the toilets as they have no access to them. If these facilities are not going to be provided with water and power supply, they should be removed,” said V Sravan Kumar, a trader on Samba Murthy Road.



A pushcart vendor who sells juice on Besant Road said that there are two Namma toilets on the same road but they are not positioned at a prominent place. “These toilets are placed inside a lane which nobody notices. So, this public toilet is the one which people look for,” he said. Because this toilet is closed, people urinate in the side drains causing more inconvenience to the shopkeepers.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC chief medical and health officer M Gopi Naik said that as of now some of the toilets are being operated by private persons who expressed their interest in operating them. Several people who maintain the toilets claimed that public is refusing to pay the amount after usage and leaving without flushing the toilets. The issue was brought into the notice of municipal commissioner J Nivas. He directed the engineering department officials to call for tenders to maintain the toilets, which would be done shortly.