VIJAYAWADA: District collector B Lakshmikanthan said that a special drive for enrollment of new voters would be taken up from July 1 to 31 in Krishna district before summary revision of the voter list.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that though the enrollment of voters is a continuous process, special drives are conducted from time to time to create awareness about the importance of vote and elections.

Krishna Collector B Lakshmikanthan

showing a plastic voter id card in

Vijayawada on

Wednesday | Express



“On the directions of Chief Electoral Officer, the special drive is being taken up which will be a door-to-door campaign. All those who are 18 and above are eligible to register themselves as voters, after clearing the given norms,” said Lakshmikanthan.

There are sixteen assembly constituencies in the district and for each, a higher official from the district administration has been designated as Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). The ERO’s, in turn, would be assisted by assistant EROs of Tehsildar rank.

Village panchayat secretaries, anganwadi workers and similar level functionaries would be made booth level officers. During the month-long exercise, there would be two special days falling on July 9 and 23 on which booth level officers to EROs would be available in respective offices to receive petitions and applications of people either for enrolment or any other issue pertaining to the voter list.



“Those registering as new voters will have to fill Form 6, while those who wish to have their name deleted from the list as they may be enlisted in the voter list of some other place have to fill Form 7. Those wishing to make corrections to their name published in the voter list have to fill Form 8.

People wishing to have their names transferred from one place to another within the constituency have to fill Form 8A. The lists will be published and posted at the offices of the respective EROs, ” added Lakshmikantham.

Further, people can have their names enrolled as voters online in the website www.ceoandhra.nic.in.

Verifications and inquiry would be carried out with regard to new voters registered in August and thereafter a draft voter list would be published. After the draft voter list is published, objections if any can be made before the final publication of voter list.



To create more awareness among students, every educational institution would now have a campus ambassador, who will normally be an NCC officer or an NSS officer. Their role would be to help the eligible youth get enrolled as a voter.

Which form should you opt?

Form 6: Registration of new voters

Form 7: Those wishing to erase their name from a particular voter list

Form 8: For those wishing to make corrections to thei name published in the voter list

Form 8A: For those wishing to have their names transferred from one to another constituency

www.ceoandhra.nic.in - for online registration of voters.