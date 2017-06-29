VIJAYAWADA: The family court in Vijayawada on Thursday directed Prithviraj, Telugu film comedian, who is facing ‘domestic violence’ case, to pay an alimony of Rs 8 lakh per month to his wife Srilakshmi.

In January 2017, Srilakshmi approached the Vijayawada Family Court complaining that her husband Prithviraj was neglecting her and causing mental agony. She said she no longer can live with her husband. Submitting the details of her husband’s income, Srilakshmi sought an alimony of Rs 10 lakh per month.

A case was registered against Prithviraj for domestic violence and the court issued summons to the actor. However, he failed to heed the summons even after six months. The court on Thursday, directed the actor to pay Rs 8 lakh as alimony.

Srilakshmi and Prithviraj were married in 1984 and have two children. Before getting a break as an actor in Telugu film industry, Prithviraj used to live with his family in Vijayawada. Later, he shifted his base to Hyderabad and become quite popular as a comedian.