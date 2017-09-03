VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police, in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh police, arrested two more accused in connection with a gold heist which happened on July 11. Police arrested seven other accused in the incident on July 24 and recovered 4.025 kg out of 5 kg stolen gold. Cops solved the sensational case only in 13 days. According to police, Ramlakhan Singh and Pankaj Singh of UP, were absconding from the day of the loot. Ramlakhan Singh was wanted in 17 cases in UP, and the State government put a price of `1 lakh on his head. Police arrested them at Saidipur in UP and brought them to the city on Prisoners Transit Warrant. Police also announced `20,000 reward on both the accused.



Presenting the accused before the media, Joint Commissioner of Police BV Ramana Kumar said, “They are the most notorious criminals. They even opened fire at the police when our teams tried to arrest them. Luckily, the teams escaped unscathed.” The police recovered two guns and three magazines.



A gang comprising 10 ex-convicts attacked the gold workshop located in the busy Gopal Reddy Road in Governorpet on July 11. The gang stole 5 kg of gold at gunpoint. Swiftly acting on the early information, police chased the accused and managed to get several crucial leads. Forthwith, the police teams were sent to various states to nab the culprits. Finally, police nabbed them when they were distributing the loot and recovered 4.025 kg of gold ornaments. Cops found that a former worker at the gold workshop hatched the conspiracy to steal the gold. One of the main accused is yet to be arrested in this case.

Locked House Monitoring System launched

Vijayawada:The city police launched Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) on Saturday. As part of the system, the police will install CCTV cameras at the houses of the people who sought surveillance. The people need to download the mobile app to avail of the newly launched security feature. The people who go out of town for more than two days can place a request with the police for surveillance, Joint Commissioner of Police BV Ramana Kumar said.