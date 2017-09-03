VIJAYAWADA: The issue of Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences (FIMS) has left the students of four medical colleges which went ahead with admissions in the last phases of counselling as the Medical Council of India (MCI) has issued order stating that the colleges are not eligible to take admissions for the 2017-18 academic year. On the direction of the Supreme Court, those colleges continued with admissions. However, the MBBS aspirants are wary of those colleges, given the fate of the 2015 batch of Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences.



Right after the announcement of the NEET UG results, the MCI issued an advisory to be followed at the time of admissions in medical colleges. It clearly mentioned the list of colleges in each state including the four from AP that were debarred from taking admissions for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

The colleges include Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Chittoor), Gayathri Vidya Parishad Institute of Healthcare & Medical Technology (Visakhapatnam), Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences and RVS Institute of Medical Sciences both in Chittoor. Neither of these colleges participated in the first phase of MBBS counselling. However by the end of the final phase, they secured permission from the Supreme Court for admissions for 2017-18 academic year.



Same was the situation with Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences (FIMS) which was denied by MCI for admissions for the 2015-16 batch and the college went on with admission process with the conditional permission from the Hyderabad High Court. Later, with the intervention of MCI, even Supreme Court cancelled the admissions and the students lost their two years.Now, the students who secured admissions in these four colleges are also fearing about the cancellation of admissions.



However, the university authorities are saying that the scenarios of these colleges differ from that of FIMS and cancellation of admissions will not take place.“It is true that MCI has debarred admissions in those colleges before the counselling process began. MCI teams would inspect the colleges. If everything is fine, MCI would give the clearance for the coming year. If MCI is not pleased, it would still continue with the admissions of the present batch but debar the college from taking admissions from coming academic year. This would not affect the students who have secured the admissions this year,” NTRUHS Registrar S Appalanaidu told Express.However, the students are worried. Sartaj Begum, a student of Nimra College, says, “Even now, we are scared. But, the college authorities are saying that everything is legal.”