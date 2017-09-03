VIJAYAWADA: The Nandyal police on Saturday arrested an editor of an online news portal for allegedly putting up the pre-poll survey on a website. According to police, the accused who runs ‘Netibharatham.com’ web portal had published false pre-poll survey results in the name of ‘State Intelligence report’ with a caption ‘leaked from AP CMO’ with State government’s logo.

The accused also published the fake news in social media platforms with an intent to influence the voters, said a press communique.The authorities said that publication of poll surveys is the violation of Model Code of Conduct. Consequently, Returning Officer of Nandyal bypoll lodged a complaint with the Nandyal police.