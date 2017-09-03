VIJAYAWADA: ESI hospital, located in Vijayawada city, is giving nightmares to the staff and patients availing treatment for their illnesses. The building is in a dilapidated condition and lacks hygiene with regard to sanitation. The patches of the ceiling have collapsed. ESI hospital lacks every single thing that a hospital should possess. Firstly, the path leading to the hospital block from the main road is uneven, often giving a tough time to the patients coming to the hospital in an ambulance to avail treatment. In the rainy season, the road turns into a puddle of water and going down by the lane is most risky. Also, right at the entrance of the hospital, just a few feet away from the registration desk, every visitor is greeted by a group of stray dogs.



Coming to the interiors of the hospital, one can easily identify that the interiors have not been repaired or at least painted in the last 10-15 years. The walls are stained due to water leakage from the roofs. Window panes are not only broken, a coat of dust has settled on it. Lavatories in the hospital are also squalid looking with clogged drains and leaks.



V Bhanumathi, a 60-year-old woman from Bhavanipuram area, who admitted his elder brother said, “This hospital is the scariest place I have ever seen in my life. After six, we cannot even go to the main road and get some food, everything is pitch dark with no proper lighting. The stairs are not visible and the toilets are the worst. We cannot even have food staying indoors because of the foul stench of the drainage.”

Usually, patients suffering from tuberculosis, pneumonia, asthma and other lung disorders come for treatment in ESI hospital, which must have basic infrastructure like oxygen pumps, near the entrance etc. Surprisingly, none of these facilities are there. One has to take a long walk to reach the block and for taking oxygen, they again need to go to the other corner of the hospital. This is resulting in complicating the lung disorders rather than curing it.



“There are many problems persisting in this block including the lifts, ramp, drainage and the structure of the building itself. The management is in two minds-whether to renovate the block or construct a new block. We hope that the latter happens soon,” said a staff at ESI hospital, on the condition of anonymity.

“Though the treatment offered here is very nice, the infrastructure is very poor. The hospital has become very old and will collapse any moment. The saddest part is that there is only one toilet for both male and female and that too, is in the worst state” said Balla Savitri, a patient in the hospital.



Dr. Sudhakar from Jan Swasthya Abhiyan said, “The government should pay attention and take responsibility for maintaining the public hospitals. ESI hospitals, which are being operated by the employees’ fund, should be maintained properly and equipped with the best infrastructure. While employees are contributing part of their salaries to the development of the hospital, it has to be well maintained and offer good services to the employees. The government should take certain steps immediately and make sure it is in proper condition.”