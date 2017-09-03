VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 25 lakh workers of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) across the state have been waiting for wages for the last two months.According to officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, payment of wages came to a halt on June 30. As on date, the Centre has to pay `302 crore of the total sum of `559 crore. “Rural Development Minister Nara Lokesh lobbied with the Union Rural Development Minister during his recent visit to Delhi. It is because of him that the sum was released,” an officer of his department, who did not want his name quoted, said.



The state government set a target of providing 16.08 crore person days in the 2017-18 fiscal, which needs an amount of `3,167 crore.Four drought prone districts in Rayalaseema and three backward districts in North Andhra should get about 60 per cent of the total arrears. The balance will go to the remaining six districts.Officials maintain that had the earlier system of the state making payments to the workers and then taking reimbursement from the Centre been in force, the workers would not have been as affected as they are today.



Earlier, the procedure to make payments to workers used to be handled by Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) who would get funds from the state government which in turn got the money from the Centre. Even if there was a delay from the Centre, the state would release funds so that the workers would not suffer.After the creation of Electronic Fund Management, the Rural Development Commissioner makes payments to the accounts of the workers.



“Now the Centre is making payments directly. Our work is confined to sending reports to the central government on how much has to be paid to each worker,” the officer said. The wages are being credited to workers under Direct Beneficiary Transfer System. Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Workers Union state general secretary V Venkateswarulu said that the Centre was reducing the budgetary allocations for NREGA and alleged the state government was diverting funds under wage component for other purposes.



“The state government is diluting the true spirit of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which aims at providing work for the downtrodden, by spending more money on material components in the name of development works,” he said and added that the Union would organise protests condemning the delay in payment of wages to workers.

Dire straits

