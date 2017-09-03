VIJAYAWADA: “Main kuud rahi hun! (I’m going to jump!).”

All Arifa has to do is close her eyes to hear her terrified friend Najmul Sheikh’s scream before she leapt out of the train. “I can’t forget.”



Around 9:30 am on Thursday, Najmul, Arifa and Vasavi boarded the Nizamuddin Tirukkural Express. The new friends who had met just twenty days back for a training programme hosted by their company in Chennai had missed their train the previous night and so had to settle for unreserved tickets to reach their homes in Vijayawada and Mangalagiri just in time for Eid. “It was a comfortable ride until around 1:00 pm,” a traumatised Arifa tells TNIE on Saturday. That’s when the three men sitting next to them started drinking and creating a ruckus. They soon began leering at the girls and passed lewd comments.



“Vijayawada is a long way ahead.”

“Maybe the girls could entertain us?”

“How much do you think they’d charge?”

The men guffawed. One of the three took a final puff of his cigarette before walking across to the girls and slumped on their seat. “Bohut dhoop hai vahaan (it’s too hot by my seat),” he said pulling his collar back.

One by one, the men dressed in casuals began shutting the windows next to the clearly disconcerted girls even as co-passengers remained mute spectators.

“We begged them to leave us alone,” says Arifa. “We tried everything we could. We pleaded for help with others in the bogie, rang up the Nirbhaya helpline, dialled 100. Everything. It took us a while to realise that no help was coming,” she shrugs.

The girls staggered out of their seats and tried to run towards the door, but the men cornered them. Arifa somehow managed to get to the chain and had almost pulled it when a man towering over her caught her arm and twisted it holding her in a lock.

“Kya kar rahi hai tu? Chillaogi to jaan se maar dalunga!” She writhed in pain.By then Najmul had managed to elbow her way across thirty odd passengers who stood watching. Over the chug of the engine and the commotion, Arifa heard her friend shout that she would jump off the running train. And she was gone. The girls screamed and fought off their attackers. A kilometre had passed before Arifa managed to pry off their clutches and tug the chain. “Everything after that is a blur for me,” she says. “We ran across to the spot at Singarayakonda Railway Station where Najmul had fallen.