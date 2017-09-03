VIJAYAWADA: Almost every other day, residents of Shirdi Sai Nagar witness a sight that has become a regular phenomenon - people falling off their vehicles due to the abominable condition of roads. Though the locality is surrounded by posh areas like Postal Colony and Guru Nanak Nagar, poor civic amenities have made it vulnerable to seasonal diseases. Ch Bala Koteswara Rao, a resident of the locality, says that the roads are so bad that not a day passes without somebody falling off his or her vehicle.

The choked drain and the badly damaged road at Shirdi Sai

Nagar in Vijayawada | RVK RAO



“We are forced to get accustomed to travel through the pothole ridden roads in the locality over the months. On several occasions, the issue has been taken to the notice of VMC officials. No measures have been taken to address our grievances. The worst affected are the schoolchildren. Van and auto drivers refuse to come to the locality to pick up children at their doorstep citing bad roads,” says Koteswara Rao.

Another major problem haunting the area is the overflow of sewage water on the roads. The VMC has failed to find a permanent solution to the overflowing sewage water. The problem has intensified in the rainy season as the drains are connected to the sewage system at several points. It results in inundation of roads when it rains.



“The situation has worsened this year as overflowing sewage water seeps into drinking water pipelines at some places. We are scared that if the situation persists, the contaminated water may lead to outbreak of waterborne diseases,” says K Ramadevi, another resident. The sewer lines are choked as desilting has not been done here for ages. The problem has been there for years and the VMC has done little to solve the problem, she adds.Responding to the complaints of locals, the VMC approved road re-carpeting works a few months ago. “There is a demand to clear a water-logging point. We will invite tenders soon to repair the entire stretch of the road,” said VMC Superintending Engineer P Adiseshu.

