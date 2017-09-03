VIJAYAWADA: “Main kuud rahi hun! (I’m going to jump!).” All Arifa has to do is close her eyes to hear her terrified friend Najmul Sheikh’s scream before she plunged out of the train. “I can’t forget.” Around 9:30 am on Thursday, Najmul, Arifa and Vasavi boarded the Nizamuddin Tirukkural Express. The new friends whohad met just twenty days back for a training programme hosted by their company in Chennai had missed their train last night and so had to settle for unreserved tickets to reach their homes in Vijayawada and Mangalagiri just in time for the Eid holidays.

“It was a comfortable ride until around 1:00 pm,” a traumatised Arifa tells Express on Saturday. That’s when the three men sitting next to them started drinking and creating a ruckus. They soon began leering at the g i rls and passed lewd comments. “Vijayawada is a long way ahead.” “Maybe the girls could entertain us?” “How much do you think they’d charge?” The men guffawed. One of the three took a final puff off his cigarette before walking across to the girls and slumped on their seat. “Bohut dhoop hai vahaan (it’s too hot by my seat),” he said pulling his collar back.

One by one, the men dressed in casuals began shutting the windows next to the clearly disconcerted girls even as co-passengers remained mute spectators. “We begged them to leave us alone,” says Arifa. “We tried everything we could. We pleaded for help with others in the bogie, rang up the Nirbhaya helpline, dialled 100. Everything. It took us a while to realise that no help was coming,”she shrugs. The girls staggered out of their seats and tried to run towards the door, but the men cornered them. Arifa somehow managed to get to the chain and had almost pulled it when a man towering over her caught her arm and twisted it holding her in a lock.

“Kya kar rahi hai tu? Chilaogi to jaan se maar dalunga!” She writhed in pain. By then Najmul had managed to elbow her way across thirty odd passengers who stood watching. Over the chug of theengine and the commotion, Arifa heard her friend shout that she would jump off the running train. And she was gone. The girls screamed and fought off their attackers. A kilometre had passed before Arifa managed to pry off their clutches and tug the chain. “Everything after that is a blur for me,” she says. “We ran across to the spot at Singarayakonda Railway Station where- Najmul had fallen.

Around twenty people had gathered around her. We weren’t sure ifshe was still alive. The stationmaster was nowhere in sight. Someone dialed 108 and the ambulance rushed to the spot. I asked a man next to us to dial Najmal’s parents,” recalls the 20-year-old. Jakheer Hussain and Nasrin Begum had then only just finished their lunch and were waiting for their daughter to head back to their modest home near Durganagar when their phone rang. “We heard someone say that Najmul had deboarded at Singarayakonda and was unwell. No one mentioned that she had jumped from the train unable to bear the harassment at the hands of her attackers. When we asked for Najmul, we were told that she was unconscious. We didn’t know what had happened. All we knew was something had gone wrong,” says Hussain.

It was when the girls were on their way to RIMS Hospital in Ongole that Najmul regained consciousness and Arifa got in touch with Hussain and Nasrin. She explained what had happened and asked them to approach the police. At RIMS, a cop took down the girls’ complaint even as the parents and Ongole RailwayProtection Force personnel alerted the Government Railway Police, Vijayawada, about the three men in the bogie near the S1 compartment. At 4:30, when the train halted at Vijayawada, cops rushed to the bogie. They shot off pictures of the suspects to the girls via WhatApp.

Najmul identified the harassers and they were soon arrested. “Do you know we had gone to Chennai with Najmul before her training programme commenced?” Nasrin tells Express, even as she strokes her daughter’s hair. The 21-year-old who sustained injuries to her right hand, leg, hip and head can barely move. The impact of the fall was such that her skull received a scratch and it took several stitches to fix her torn scalp. “We wanted to see the training centre and accommodation to ensure that it was safe for our daughter before we came back home,” explains an emotional Nasrin.

“Who knew that things would come to this?” her father, seated just beside the two, says. The charges against the trio are not strong enough, says Hussain. “The complaint letter was written in a hurry when the girls hadn’t fully recovered from the shock of the incident. We want the case to be filed under stronger sections of the IPC and the strict punishment for the attackers.”