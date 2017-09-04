VIJAYAWADA: The ‘Anna Canteens’ aimed at providing breakfast, lunch and dinner at subsidised rates to daily wage workers and the poor will be made operational at 15 locations across the city from October 2.Buoyed by the response received from Anna Canteen, set up near Government Interim Complex, Velagapudi, the State Government has directed the Civil Supplies Department to set up similar canteens at 15 locations in Vijayawada and 17 locations in Guntur.

ISKCON’s Akshaya Patra will jointly run the canteens with Municipalities and Civil Supplies department.

Speaking to TNIE, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said that the Civil Supplies Department has entrusted the civic body the task of providing good location and basic infrastructure for the establishment of Anna Canteens. In this regard, a team of officials conducted a survey across the city and identified 15 locations under three administrative circles of the city to set up Anna Canteens.As of now, civil works are being done on a brisk pace at the identified locations.

The canteen near the New Government General Hospital (GGH) would be a model eatery with all facilities for at least 200 persons to stand and have food at a time. The engineering department officials have also been directed to make the exteriors and interiors of the canteen attractive and neat.

“Initially, the canteen would likely provide tiffin and meals including idly, pongal, tomato bath, sambar rice, tamarind rice, vegetable rice for a price between `1 and `5,” Nivas informed.